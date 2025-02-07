Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Trading 3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,397.80 ($66.96) and last traded at GBX 5,306.99 ($65.84). Approximately 2,131 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,150 ($63.89).

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,626.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,796.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,761.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.

