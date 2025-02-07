Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Trading Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 6,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.5391 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. This is a positive change from Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

