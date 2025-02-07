Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:ADD) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. 1,288,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,177,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) by 713.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.62% of Color Star Technology worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.