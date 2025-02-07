Telos Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,319 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $18,383,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 92.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.9% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59,503 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $63.37 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $272.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

