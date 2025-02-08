American Capital Advisory LLC Sells 479 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American Capital Advisory LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises 1.6% of American Capital Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. American Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 159,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.35.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PM opened at $144.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $146.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

