InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.690-12.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.0 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.190-1.420 EPS.

InterDigital stock traded down $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.39. 625,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,543. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.74 and its 200-day moving average is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $213.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,260. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,702.22. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,322 shares of company stock worth $2,562,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

