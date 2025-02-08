The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,123 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $28,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.64 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.59. The company has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.