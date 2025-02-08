iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after buying an additional 1,326,211 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,191,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,955,000 after buying an additional 136,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $194.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

