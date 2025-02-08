Counterweight Ventures LLC Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Counterweight Ventures LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Counterweight Ventures LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.97 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.91 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

