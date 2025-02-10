Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after buying an additional 527,460 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after acquiring an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,104,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,229,000 after purchasing an additional 213,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 230.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 110,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $459.78 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,498.20. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

