Elser Financial Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth $69,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.32 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

