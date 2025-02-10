Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,973,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,536,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,936,000 after buying an additional 732,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after buying an additional 710,291 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 699,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,729.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 520,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 501,833 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

CGGO stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.