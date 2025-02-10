Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Enphase Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Enphase Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

