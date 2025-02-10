Cidel Asset Management Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $30.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

