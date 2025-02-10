Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brewster Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 191,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 94,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 72,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

