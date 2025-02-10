Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,287 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Lam Research by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX opened at $82.33 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

