Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 113,676 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 252.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

