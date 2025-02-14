Spell Token (SPELL) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Spell Token has a total market cap of $145.37 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spell Token has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,712.95 or 0.99834917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96,301.20 or 0.99409881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,136,099,838 tokens. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

