Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 568,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,254,000 after buying an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $704,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

