Nuclear Stocks Worth Watching – February 13th

Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Oklo, GE HealthCare Technologies, Constellation Energy, and NextEra Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the production, distribution, or support of nuclear energy. These companies may be involved in activities such as building nuclear power plants, uranium mining, nuclear waste management, or providing technology and services for the nuclear industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $4.41 on Thursday, hitting $162.20. 4,452,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,207,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $475.93. 1,006,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $458.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $393.55 and a one year high of $491.67.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $363.05. 1,283,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.73. The company has a market cap of $100.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.12. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.80. 8,560,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,917,016. Oklo has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90.

GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Shares of GEHC stock traded up $8.01 on Thursday, hitting $93.91. 3,794,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $74.51 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded down $7.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.69. The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $127.69 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.92. 4,535,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,953,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.92. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

