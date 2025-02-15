Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 664 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Creative Planning lifted its position in Trade Desk by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,528.40. This trade represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $134.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

