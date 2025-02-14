Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $96.79 Million

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $96.79 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96,712.95 or 0.99834917 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,301.20 or 0.99409881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,394,551 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,394,551.0999244. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.37334425 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $7,810,134.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

