Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 707 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $523.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.48. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

