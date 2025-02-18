Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.37. 4,548,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 16,682,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

