CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Get CareDx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CareDx

CareDx Trading Down 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 959,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,672. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.87. CareDx has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $34.84.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,600. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 771.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in CareDx by 553.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.