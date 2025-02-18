Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 144,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 109,992 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Yiren Digital Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 256,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 78,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

Featured Stories

