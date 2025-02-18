Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $2,372,825.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ROIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 3,873,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,170. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,827.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ROIV
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.