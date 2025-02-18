Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $2,372,825.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 163,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROIV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 3,873,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,170. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 3,827.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,301,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,238,000 after purchasing an additional 156,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,087,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,561 shares during the last quarter. Patient Square Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 12,480,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,638,000 after purchasing an additional 251,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,167,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,285,000 after purchasing an additional 442,914 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

