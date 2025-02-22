Best Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – February 20th

Walmart, CRH, Deckers Outdoor, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, Garmin, and Pool are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares in companies that operate mainly within outdoor industries, such as recreational activities, sports, adventures, camping, fishing, and hiking, among others. These companies could provide outdoor apparel, equipment, services, or anything to support outdoor activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $97.27. 39,854,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,869,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $781.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.55.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,002,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.60. 2,490,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,802. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.35.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $2.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,207. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $244.86. 892,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,120,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.65.

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

NYSE GRMN traded down $13.33 on Thursday, hitting $228.61. 893,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,898. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.84. Garmin has a 52-week low of $128.89 and a 52-week high of $246.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL traded up $9.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.34. The company had a trading volume of 531,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,915. Pool has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39.

