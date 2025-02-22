Title: Alcoa Corporation Announces Board Chairman Steven W. Williams to Step Down

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA), a leading global upstream aluminum company, has announced that its Chairman of the Board, Mr. Steven W. Williams, will not seek re-election at the company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Williams, who has been serving as a director since Alcoa Corporation went public in 2016 and took up the role as Chairman of the Board in 2021, plans to continue his term until the end of the Annual Meeting.

Get alerts:

Mr. Williams’ departure from the Board is not due to any disagreement with the Board or the corporation, as clarified in the company statement. Upon his departure, the size of the Board will be reduced to 11 directors.

William F. Oplinger, President and CEO of Alcoa Corporation, expressed gratitude to Mr. Williams for his valuable contributions over the years. Oplinger stated, “Steve has been a key part of transforming Alcoa from its launch into a leading pure play, global upstream aluminum company. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and all Alcoans, we thank Steve for his distinguished service, leadership, and valuable contributions over the past eight years.”

Alcoa Corporation, based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is notable in the aluminum sector for its work in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. This announcement comes as part of the company’s latest updates to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further information regarding the appointment of a new Chairman will be revealed in due course.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alcoa’s 8K filing here.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading