Variant Private Wealth LLC Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Variant Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,853,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.6% of Variant Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average of $585.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $520.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.