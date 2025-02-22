Mothercare (LON:MTC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Mothercare Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of £20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mothercare

Mothercare Company Profile

In other news, insider Andrew Cook bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,902.72). Insiders own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

