Title: Viper Energy Announces Leadership Transition and New Executive Team Updates

In an official announcement on February 20, 2025, Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) revealed a comprehensive leadership transition plan.

Get alerts:

Travis D. Stice, till now the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Viper Energy, will step down from his role with immediate effect. However, he will continue to serve on the company’s Board of Directors. Viper’s current President, Kaes Van’t Hof, will succeed Stice as the CEO. Meanwhile, Austen Gilfillian, presently the Vice President, will be moving up to the role of President, all effective immediately.

Details about Van’t Hof, including his roles at Diamondback Energy, Inc., Viper’s parent company, are detailed in Viper’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in April 2024.

Gilfillian, aged 32, has been in the role of Vice President at Viper since 2024. His prior experience includes a stint as General Manager of Viper from 2022 to 2024 and various positions in Diamondback’s finance group since joining Diamondback in September 2017. Gilfillian holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics from Trinity University.

As President in 2025, Gilfillian will be eligible for an annual base salary of $400,000 with a target annual bonus opportunity of 80% of his annual base salary. Also, he will be awarded equity of Viper with a target grant date value of $1.25 million, subject to certain conditions.

Further, Viper issued a press release regarding the leadership transition plan on the same day. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1, details the company’s plans and mention promotions of Trevor Stoltz to Vice President, Business Development and John Phillips to Vice President, Land.

Viper Energy is a Delaware corporation that owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties, chiefly in the Permian Basin.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Viper Energy’s 8K filing here.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories