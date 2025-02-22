Biotech Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Danaher, AbbVie, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Danaher has a twelve month low of $196.80 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.41. AbbVie has a one year low of $153.58 and a one year high of $207.32. The firm has a market cap of $356.64 billion, a PE ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $567.70. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $493.30 and a one year high of $627.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Further Reading