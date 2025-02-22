sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. sudeng has a total market cap of $48.55 million and $28.23 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One sudeng token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,489.11 or 0.99839611 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,037.54 or 0.99372362 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng was first traded on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00477766 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $31,076,927.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

