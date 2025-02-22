Herbalife Appoints Stephan Gratziani as CEO in Leadership Succession Plan

Herbalife Ltd. announced in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 19, 2025, that Stephan Paulo Gratziani has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective May 1, 2025. This change comes as part of a leadership succession plan where the current CEO, Michael O. Johnson, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

Gratziani, who has been serving as the Company’s President since January 2024, brings a wealth of experience to his new position. Prior to his role as President, he served as the Chief Strategy Officer and was previously an independent Herbalife distributor for over three decades. Gratziani’s impactful leadership and strategic vision have been acknowledged by the company.

In connection with his new role, Gratziani will have an annual salary of $1.1 million and a target annual cash incentive of up to 200% of his base salary. He will also be eligible for equity incentive awards with a grant date fair value of $5.6 million, comprising Performance Stock Units (PSUs), restricted cash units, and Stock Appreciation Rights (SARs).

Meanwhile, Rob Levy, Herbalife’s current Managing Director, International, will succeed Gratziani as President – Worldwide Markets effective May 1, 2025. Levy, who has held various senior leadership roles within the company over 30 years, will be responsible for overseeing all business, strategy, sales, and marketing functions across international markets.

As part of this planned transition, the company also provided details of the compensation arrangements for key executives. Michael O. Johnson, the transitioning CEO to Executive Chairman, will have an annual salary of $740,741 in his new role, along with significant equity incentive awards based on his tenure and position within the company.

The leadership changes were unveiled alongside the release of Herbalife’s financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company is positive about the future under the new leadership and aims to continue its growth trajectory in the health and wellness sector.

The full details of the leadership succession plan and executive compensation arrangements can be accessed through Herbalife’s official SEC filing and press release.

This information is intended to provide clarity on Herbalife’s recent developments and its strategic direction moving forward, demonstrating the company’s commitment to effective leadership transitions and sustained growth in its market.

