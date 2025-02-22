Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 794 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth $210,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 247,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.