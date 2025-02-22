Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,383,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,274,000 after buying an additional 4,194,213 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,696,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,149,000 after buying an additional 921,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,609,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after buying an additional 129,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,696.60. This trade represents a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.