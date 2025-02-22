Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $299.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Down 3.4 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.80. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

