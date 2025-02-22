Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $527,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 674,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after buying an additional 31,577 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of General Mills by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 350,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,268 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

