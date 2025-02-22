Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 17.2% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matauro LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 53,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $295.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

