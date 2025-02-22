DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $481.78 Million

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBook Protocol has a market capitalization of $481.78 million and $39.18 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepBook Protocol alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,529.09 or 0.99823946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96,009.81 or 0.99266832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepBook Protocol

DeepBook Protocol launched on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,872,000,000 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

DeepBook Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,872,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.16983143 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $49,449,800.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBook Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.