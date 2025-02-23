Kestra Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $127.67.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

