Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,138,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,082,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,000. The trade was a 52.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,840,852 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,303.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,253.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1,202.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,390.81.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

