Kestra Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. This trade represents a 14.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

