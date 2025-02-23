Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 10 1 3.09 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1 5 19 0 2.72

Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $57.10, indicating a potential upside of 8.76%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $299.48, indicating a potential upside of 19.51%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals $186.37 million 13.53 -$163.41 million ($2.02) -25.99 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $2.25 billion 14.43 -$278.16 million ($2.17) -115.48

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mirum Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mirum Pharmaceuticals and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals -31.69% -41.22% -14.81% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -12.37% N/A -6.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally. The company is also involved in the commercialization of Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule, which is approved as treatment for pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders, including peroxisome biogenesis disorder-Zellweger spectrum disorder and Smith-Lemli-Opitz syndrome; and Chenodal, a tablet, which is approved for the treatment of radiolucent stones in the gallbladder, and under Phase 3 development for the treatment cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis. In addition, it develops Volixibat, an oral and minimally absorbed agent designed to inhibit IBAT, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1. In addition, the company develops patisiran for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis, or ATTR amyloidosis, with cardiomyopathy; cemdisiran to treat complement-mediated diseases; Belcesiran for the treatment of alpha-1 liver disease; Elebsiran to treat chronic HBV infection; Zilebesiran to treat hypertension; ALN-APP to treat Alzheimer's disease and cerebral amyloid angiopathy; and ALN-HSD to treat NASH. Further, it offers Fitusiran for the treatment of hemophilia, Inclisiran to treat hypercholesterolemia, lumasiran for the treatment of advanced PH1, and vutrisiran for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis, which is in phase 3 clinical trial. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize RNAi therapeutics for a range of diseases by addressing therapeutic targets expressed in the eye and CNS; and Roche to develop pharmaceutical products containing zilebesiran. It also has license and collaboration agreements with Novartis AG; Vir Biotechnology, Inc.; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and PeptiDream, Inc. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.