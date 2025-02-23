Contrasting Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY)

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 0.88 -$2.76 million N/A N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

This table compares Orbsat and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats Orbsat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

