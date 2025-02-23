Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) versus Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Financial Survey

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Safehold pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Self Storage pays out 107.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold 28.92% 4.76% 1.65% Global Self Storage 25.47% 6.55% 4.73%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Safehold and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Safehold and Global Self Storage”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold $365.68 million 3.28 $105.76 million $1.48 11.36 Global Self Storage $12.19 million 4.74 $2.94 million $0.27 19.00

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safehold and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Safehold currently has a consensus price target of $25.56, indicating a potential upside of 52.03%. Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Safehold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Safehold has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safehold beats Global Self Storage on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

