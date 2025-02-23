iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $130.96 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $140.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

