Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IJH opened at $61.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

