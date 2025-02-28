Advisor OS LLC Sells 881 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $150.99 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $140.17 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.52.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

